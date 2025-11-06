New users to DraftKings Sportsbook can maximize their NBA viewing experience with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives three months of NBA League Pass free, plus earn $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. With the league's number of must-see superstars growing every year with the emergence of young talent and veterans such as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic still playing at a high level. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $300 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's following the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant's journey with his newest team, or keeping up with Luka Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2025-26 NBA storylines

How far can Luka take the Lakers?

Few trades leave a "Where were you when" moment in sports, but when the news broke around midnight ET last February that Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers, anyone who saw that alert live will never forget their reaction. It drew a worldwide buzz unlike nearly any trade in sports history, given Doncic's local and international popularity. Doncic and his new teammates, most notably LeBron James, had less than three months to learn how to play alongside one another before the playoffs, and the Lakers fell in the opening round in five games to the Timberwolves.

However, one of the most intriguing questions entering this season surrounds seeing how Doncic will perform in a full season in Los Angeles. Unfortunately for NBA fans, it comes without James for at least the first few weeks of the season, with the NBA's all-time leading scorer out to begin the year with sciatica. Doncic is used to being the man in the offense, though, so he should have no problems controlling the pace in LA until James is back.

The Lakers aren't the favorites even with this duo, though, as the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder return their entire starting lineup and figure to be just as strong, if not even stronger, than during their 68-14 season last year. The West is loaded with talent once again, with teams such as the Nuggets, Rockets, Warriors, Timberwolves and Lakers with the shortest odds to advance to the NBA Finals behind the favored Thunder at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim the offer at DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $300 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager!