Whether you're betting on the World Series, NBA or NHL on Tuesday, you won't want to miss the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and three free months of NBA League Pass. Game 4 of Dodgers vs. Blue Jays is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET tonight, and then other top matchups on today's sports schedule include Bucks vs. Knicks at 8 p.m. ET and Warriors vs. Clippers at 11 p.m. ET in the NBA. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

World Series Game 4 betting preview

Freddie Freeman launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 18th inning to give the Dodgers a 2-1 series lead in the 2025 MLB World Series on Monday. Los Angeles won the marathon effort 6-5 and will now send Shohei Ohtani to the mound in Game 4 while Toronto will counter with Shane Bieber. Ohtani last pitched in Game 4 of the NLCS, throwing six shutout innings and striking out 10 batters while also hitting three home runs in a historic performance.

However, neither Ohtani or Bieber have pitched more than 6 1/3 innings in a game this season and both of these bullpens will be gassed after the nine extra innings on Monday. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -218 favorites with the Blue Jays as +176 underdogs and the over/under at 8. DraftKings is also offering a 33% profit boost to use on whether or not a run will be scored in the first inning (NRFI/YRFI) in Game 4. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Meanwhile, the NBA schedule includes five games on Tuesday, highlighted by Bucks vs. Knicks at 8 p.m. ET and Warriors vs. Clippers at 11 p.m. ET. Both the Knicks and Bucks are off to 2-1 starts on the season, but lost in their last outing. However, it's the Knicks that are favored by 1.5 on the road while the over/under for that matchup is 229.5.

Golden State is off to a 3-1 start on the season while Los Angeles is 2-1 overall. However, the Warriors will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Grizzlies 131-118 on Monday while the Clippers had a day off after a 114-107 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 224.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.