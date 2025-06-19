The latest DraftKings promo code will get new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 wins. It's perfect to use when the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. The Thunder won Games 4 and 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and can hoist the trophy on Thursday with a victory. The Pacers will need a win on their home court to force Game 7, but could be without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is battling a calf strain.

If you want to learn more about the DraftKings promo code, other sportsbook promos or NBA betting on Game 6 between the Thunder and Pacers, we've got you covered.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

You don't need a code to receive this DraftKings bonus offer, but you do need to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is also only available to new users who have never made a DraftKings Sportsbook before.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name and email address. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Deposit at least $5 into your account. Place a first bet of at least $5 at -500 odds or longer.

If you win that first bet, your account will be credited $300 in bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 bonus bet slips. These are issued within 72 hours of your first bet settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days and hold no cash value, meaning you can't cash them out or withdraw them. If you win a bet using these bonus bets, you receive just the winnings and not the stake.

Sportsbook offers

DraftKings isn't the only top sportsbook with a new-user offer. Here are some other promos from top betting sites.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are also "bet and get" promotions for new users where a first bet of $5 can net you bonus bets. FanDuel offers $200 in bonus bets and requires your first bet to win, though there's no minimum odds requirement. Meanwhile, you don't need to win your first bet at bet365, which is offering $150 in bonus bets.

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also offer bonus bets, but only if your bets lose. At BetMGM, you get your first bet back in bonus bets if it loses, and it's covered up to $1,500. At Fanatics, your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook are covered for up to $100 each. If any of those wagers lose, you get your stake back in bonus bets for a maximum return of $1,000.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code returns profit boosts instead of bonus bets after placing a first bet. Once you bet at least $1 as your first wager, you receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Preview

The Thunder and Pacers alternated wins between Game 1 and Game 4, and OKC handed Indiana consecutive losses for the first time all postseason with victories in Games 4 and 5. The Pacers must win Game 6 at home to force Game 7, which would be in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are -258 favorites (wager $258 to win $100) at DraftKings for Game 6, and the Pacers are +210 (wager $100 to win $210).

This year's MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been huge for OKC the last two games, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 to finish with 35 points and lift the Thunder to the win. He followed that up with 31 points in Game 5. Speaking of Game 5, the hero for the Thunder was Jalen Williams, who dropped 40 points and made life miserable for the Pacers defensively. Gilgeous-Alexander is the resounding favorite to win Finals MVP at -550 at DraftKings and after his 40-point outburst, Williams has the second-shortest odds at +600.

On the Indiana side, Haliburton is hobbled with a calf strain, which is a big blow to the Pacers. He's come up with so many huge shots for Indiana this postseason, including the game-winner in Game 1. He scored just four points in Game 5 in 34 minutes. With Haliburton banged up, look for Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith to step up for Indiana, especially offensively. The Pacers will also need to have a better answer for OKC's suffocating defense, as the Thunder forced 22 turnovers in Game 5, with many coming in the fourth quarter.

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience level need to practice responsible gaming, and DraftKings offers a wide variety of resources to promote responsible gaming, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion and much more, including 24/7 support. Many national resources are available as well, such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.