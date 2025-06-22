The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday, and you can bet on this winner-take-all matchup with the latest DraftKings promo code, which returns $300 in bonus bets to new users who win a first bet of at least $5. The series is tied 3-3, which means Game 7 is a winner-take-all matchup for the NBA title. If you want to learn more about the DraftKings promo code, as well as other sportsbook promos and NBA betting for Game 7 between the Pacers and Thunder, here's what you need to know to claim the latest DraftKings bonus.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Preview

It doesn't get any more simple than this: The winner of Sunday's Game 7 will be the sport's next champion. The Pacers rebounded from back-to-back losses in Games 4 and 5 to beat OKC 108-91 on Thursday thanks to suffocating defense and offensive contributions up and down the lineup. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points for the Thunder, his lowest total of the series, and Jalen Williams had 16 points a game after dropping 40.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a calf strain in Game 5 that played a major role in his four-point outing, but he suited up for 23 minutes and scored 14 points. Pascal Siakam continued his great series, too, scoring 16 and pulling down 13 rebounds. Indiana forced 21 turnovers, too, turning the tables on the Thunder, who'd forced 22 in Game 5.

The Thunder are -290 money-line favorites at DraftKings and are also favored by 7.5 points. The Pacers are +235 to win Game 7 on the road, and the total is 215.5 points. Gilgeous-Alexander, the regular-season MVP, is -205 to win Finals MVP, followed by Siakam at +370.

