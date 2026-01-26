It's a busy Monday on the hardwood with action in the NBA and college basketball, which provides multiple opportunities to take advantage of the new DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Top matchups include No. 5 Duke vs. No. 23 Louisville and No. 13 BYU vs. No. 1 Arizona in college hoops and then Bulls vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Warriors in the NBA. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday college basketball betting preview

The Duke Blue Devils are off to an 18-1 start on the season and are a perfect 7-0 in the ACC heading into a matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 4-3) on Monday. Duke is unbeaten at home this season (9-0) while Louisville is 2-3 in true road games. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list the Blue Devils as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under is currently 157.5 for tonight's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

Then at 9 p.m. ET in a standalone matchup, the BYU Cougars will host the Arizona Wildcats for a crucial Big 12 contest. BYU is 17-2 on the season and 5-1 in the conference while Arizona is off to a 20-0 start and sits on top of the Big 12 standings at 7-0 in league play. Superstar freshmen A.J. Dybantsa and Koa Peat will square off and Arizona is favored by 1.5 on the road while the over/under is 165.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Chicago Bulls have ripped off four wins in a row to improve to 23-22 on the season and now they'll host the Los Angeles Lakers (27-17) in Chicago on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the Lakers are in the fourth outing of an eight-game road trip. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the 1.5-point favorite while the over/under is currently listed at 237.5.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors for a Western Conference matchup. Minnesota has lost four games in a row and dropped to seven in the West with a 27-18 record and Golden State is currently eighth with a 25-21 mark. The Timberwolves are favored by 7.5 and the over/under is set at 232.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.