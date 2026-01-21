Right now with the new DraftKings promo code, you can bet on the NBA or college basketball on Wednesday night and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user. There are seven games on the NBA schedule, and a handful of meaningful college basketball matchups, including No. 22 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are a quick subway ride apart from each other, and they'll renew their cross-city rivalry on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 25-18 on the season and currently sit third in the East, while the Nets are 13th in the conference with a 12-29 record. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list New York as the 11.5-point favorite while the over/under is 224.5.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Antetokounmpo, and Golden State was reportedly shopping Jimmy Butler before he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday. The Warriors are favored by 9.5 on the road while the over/under is 226.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

There aren't any ranked matchups on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday, but we will see a handful of top-25 teams in action. North Carolina hosts Notre Dame in an ACC matchup, and both teams have long climbs to the top of the ACC standings after the Tar Heels started 2-3 in the conference, while the Fighting Irish are 1-4. North Carolina is favored by 11.5 in tonight's matchup, while the over/under is 148.5.

Then at 9 p.m. ET in the Big Ten, No. 7 Nebraska will look to stay undefeated against Washington. The Cornhuskers are 18-0 on the season and 7-0 in the league, while the Huskies are 10-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings also list Nebraska as the 11.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 150.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.