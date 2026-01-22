There are eight games on Thursday's NBA schedule, another chance to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. Whether you're betting on 76ers vs. Rockets, Clippers vs. Lakers, Penn State vs. Wisconsin in college basketball, or any of the other games, you can boost your bankroll significantly while doing so. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are both hoping to stay out of the play-in fray in their respective conferences and they'll go head-to-head on Thursday night. Philadelphia (23-19) is currently sixth in the East while Houston (26-15) is fourth in the West, but only a half-game ahead of seventh-place Minnesota. The Rockets are favored by 1.5 on the road while the over/under is currently 220.5 for the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Clippers (18-24) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (26-16) in a "Battle for L.A." Kawhi Leonard has missed the last three games for the Clippers with a knee injury but was upgraded to questionable for Thursday's contest. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites at home while the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 224.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Thursday college basketball betting preview

It's a busy night in college basketball, but only one of the 49 games on the schedule will be a game with two power conference schools. The Penn State Nittany Lions (9-9, 0-7) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (13-5, 5-3) for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The Badgers are favored by 5.5 on the road and the over/under is currently listed at 159.5 points.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, New Mexico State will host Missouri State in a matchup that will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies are 10-7 with a 3-4 record in Conference USA while the Bears are 10-8 but are 4-3 in the league. New Mexico State is favored by 6.5 in the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 143.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.