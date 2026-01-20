With seven games on the NBA schedule and more than half of college basketball's top 25 in action on Tuesday, it's the right time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5 wager wins. Top matchups in the NBA include Rockets vs. Spurs at 8 p.m. ET and Nuggets vs. Lakers at 10 p.m. ET, then the only ranked matchup of the night will pit No. 20 Arkansas against No. 15 Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Houston Rockets (25-15) and San Antonio Spurs (30-13) are both top five in the Western Conference standings at around the midway point of the NBA season and the two Texas franchises will go head-to-head on Tuesday. It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Spurs, which is a big reason why the Rockets are favored by 4.5 at home with the over/under at 220.5.

Then the banged up Denver Nuggets (29-14) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (25-16) for another crucial matchup out West. The Denver frontcourt is thin with Nikola Jokic (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (calf) both out while Austin Reaves (calf) is out for the Lakers. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 on the road in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 228.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

It's a busy Tuesday night in college basketball with 13 teams from the most recent AP Top 25 in action. No. 3 Michigan will host Indiana for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff in the Big Ten. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list the Wolverines as 15.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is currently 163.5.

However, the marquee matchup of the night will be No. 20 Arkansas hosting No. 15 Vanderbilt for a crucial SEC clash. Both of these ranked programs are 3-2 in the wide-open league and Vanderbilt is 16-2 overall this season while Arkansas is 13-5. The Razorbacks are favored by 1.5 at home while the over/under is at 172.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.