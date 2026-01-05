Monday is shaping up to be a busy night in the NBA and college basketball, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on any sport and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The NBA schedule includes late-night matchups like Clippers vs. Warriors and Trail Blazers vs. Jazz (both at 10 p.m. ET), while No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 24 USC will be the night's only top-25 matchup in college basketball. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are off to a disappointing 12-22 start, but they'll hope to start turning their season around on Monday when they host the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and the Warriors are currently the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 19-17 record on the season. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Warriors as 1.5-point favorites on the road while the over/under is 225.5.

In another Western Conference matchup, the Portland Trail Blazers (16-20) will host the Utah Jazz (12-22). Both franchises have shown some signs of improvement this season with a young roster, but still appear to be another season or more away from seriously contending. Portland is favored by 5.5 at home while the over/under is 241.5 points.

Monday college basketball betting preview

Big Ten basketball takes center stage in the world of college basketball with three matchups on Monday night. Ohio State will host No. 13 Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. ET and then Rutgers will host Oregon at 7 p.m. ET. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list the Buckeyes as 2.5-point home favorites with the over/under at 155.5 while the Ducks are 5.5-point road favorites with the over/under at 142.5.

However, the marquee matchup of the night will be No. 9 Michigan State hosting No. 24 USC. Both teams are 12-2 on the season but are coming off a loss in their last game. USC lost by 30 points to Michigan on Friday while Michigan State lost 58-56 to Nebraska on the same day. Now the Spartans are favored by 11.5 at home with the over/under at 151.5.

