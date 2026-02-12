You can still use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user for Thursday's sports slate. Take advantage with matchups like Thunder vs. Bucks and Lakers vs. Mavericks in the NBA or bet on the 2026 Winter Olympics from Milano-Cortina. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

There are still three games on the NBA schedule before the NBA All-Star Weekend begins, beginning with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Thunder as 12.5-point favorites and the over/under is 214.5.

Then the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Cooper Flagg (foot) is out for Dallas and Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out for Los Angeles. However, the Lakers are still 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is currently 233.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Thursday college basketball betting preview

There aren't any ranked teams or power conference games on Thursday, but there will be a handful of nationally televised contests. Kennesaw State will host Middle Tennessee for a 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff in Conference USA that will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Kennesaw State as the 3.5-point favorite while the over/under is 148.5.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, the North Texas will host Memphis for an American Athletic Conference showdown. North Texas is 13-11 overall and is 4-7 in the AAC while Memphis is 12-11 but sports a 7-4 mark in the conference. North Texas is 9-3 at home this season while Memphis is 2-6 on the road, but the Tigers are favored by 1.5 and the over/under is 138.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.