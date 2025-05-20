The 2025 NBA Playoffs have reached the conference finals stage, and for the first time in league history, there is guaranteed to be a new champion for a seventh consecutive season. The No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 to set up a meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves made the conference finals a year ago and lost to the Dallas Mavericks. The New York Knicks took out the defending champions Boston Celtics 4-2 and will now face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Sports fans interested in betting on the action can do so using the latest DraftKings promo offer, which gives users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins.

Here's how those interested can sign up.

How to claim DraftKings promo code

You must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates to be eligible for this offer. You must also be a new user.

Sign up for an account with DraftKings by entering your name, address, email and payment information. Make a deposit of at least $5 and a wager of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement for the wager. You will receive $300 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager wins, in the form of 12 $25 bet tokens.

Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. They are issued within 72 hours of the initial wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued. If you make a wager using bonus bets and win, you will get back the winnings but not the stake.

DraftKings promo comparison

Here's a look at how the latest DraftKings promotion compares to other sportsbook offers in the market.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

FanDuel is also giving away bonus bets if a user's first bet wins, but capping the amount at $200. bet365 is only giving out $150 in bonus bets but does not require a user's first bet to win to get those funds.

BetMGM and Fanatics are offering more in bonus bets but require larger initial investments. BetMGM is giving out up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but in order to be eligible for the full amount, a user's first bet has to be $1,500 or more. Fanatics requires users to opt into its promotion every day and make a wager for 10 consecutive days, capped at $100. If you bet $100 per day and lose every bet, you will get the full $1,000 in bonus bets.

Caesars has gone a different route with its promotion offer, giving out 10 100% profit boost tokens after a user bets $1 or more to potentially double their winnings.

Betting on NBA conference finals

After getting bounced in the second round a year ago, the young Thunder appeared to grow up in front of their home fans against a veteran Nuggets team in Game 7. Oklahoma City got 35 points from likely MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 24 from Jalen Williams, but the real difference was forcing Denver into 22 turnovers, with 16 of those being steals. The Thunder also held Denver to 39.3% shooting from the floor and will now face the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday, May 20. Minnesota took care of the Lakers and Warriors in five games each, with Anthony Edwards leading the way. Edwards has made a name for himself as a playoff giant killer and is looking to add more names to his resume. Oklahoma City is a -330 favorite to advance to the NBA Finals, while Minnesota is a +265 underdog.

The Knicks and Pacers met in the second round of last year's playoffs, with Indiana winning Game 7 at Madison Square Garden to advance to the conference finals. The two franchises meet in the Eastern Conference Finals this year, with New York once again holding home-court advantage. The Knicks and Pacers met six times in the playoffs from 1993 to 2000, splitting the matchups evenly. This is the second installment in the latest iteration of the rivalry, which has fans hoping for more fireworks. Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 28.8 points per game in the playoffs, leads the Knicks, while Pascal Siakam (18.8 PPG) and Tyrese Haliburton (17.5 PPG) carry the Pacers. This will be a contrast of styles, as New York's starters play heavy minutes in a seven-man rotation, while Indiana tends to go 10 guys deep and have a more collective effort. The Knicks are -145 favorites to win the series, while the Pacers are +125 underdogs.

Responsible Gaming with DraftKings

DraftKings takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools for assistance, including deposit limits, betting activity stats and alerts, timeouts and self-exclusion. The platform also provides contact information for national gambling helplines in the event users need further resources.