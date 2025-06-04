The 2025 NBA Finals are set to begin Thursday, June 5 with the Oklahoma City Thunder battling the Indiana Pacers for the title. Neither franchise has a won a championship, so this will be a historic moment regardless of the outcome. The Pacers last appeared in the Finals in 2000, while the Thunder made it back in 2012. Oklahoma City was the No. 1 seed in the league with 68 wins, while the Pacers navigated through the East as the No. 4 seed. The Thunder are -700 favorites to win the championship.

2025 NBA Finals Preview

The Thunder enter this series as overwhelming favorites. After getting bounced in the second round a year ago as the No. 1 seed in the West, Oklahoma City only had to go past Game 5 once in these playoffs when it knocked off the Denver Nuggets in Game 7. The Thunder lead all playoff teams with 17.0 turnovers forced per game and once of the toughest defenses in the league, while the Pacers are countering with an offense that scores 117.4 points per game. Indiana is also shooting 40.1% from deep this postseason, so this will be a direct matchup of strength against strength.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite to double up and capture the Finals MVP award, but the Thunder also need big contributions from Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who have grown up in these playoffs. Williams was instrumental in the Game 7 victory over Denver with 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists while Holmgren averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks over Games 4 and 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the flip side, the Pacers have their own star duo with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Haliburton seems to have a knack for clutch shots, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of that series and a buzzer-beating shot in Game 1 against the New York Knicks to tie the game and complete a big comeback. Siakam quietly delivered three 30+-point games in six games against the Knicks to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP. The Pacers have battled back from big deficits in every series in these playoffs, so they're never truly out of any contest.

