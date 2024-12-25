NBA Christmas games have become a staple of both the league and the holiday, a tradition that dates back to 1947. The 2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule continues that tradition with a slate consisting of title contenders, teams on the rise and some of the most recognizable names in the sport. The five matchups on Wednesday feature a postseason rematch from a year ago, as well as potential playoff previews of this season.

For the fourth year in a row, NBA Christmas Day 2024 will tip off in New York City with Knicks vs. Spurs at noon ET. Victor Wembanyama will make his holiday debut, though it's the Knicks who are 9-point favorites, per the latest Christmas Day NBA odds. That's followed by a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals with Mavericks vs. Timberwolves (+5) at 2:30 p.m. ET, as Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards will go head-to-head. Then, the reigning champs will hold court at 5 p.m. ET as Celtics vs. 76ers has Boston favored by 8.5 points at home, despite the champs dropping two of their last three.

Arguably the headliner matchup, and one that could attract the most NBA bets, is Lakers vs. Warriors, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the fifth time that LeBron James and Steph Curry share the court on Christmas Day, and Curry's Warriors are favored by 4 points at home, per the latest Christmas NBA spreads.

The day then concludes with Nuggets vs. Suns (+2.5), which is a rematch from Christmas Day two years ago, in which Nikola Jokic posted a historic 41 point, 15 rebound and 15 assist stat line. However, Phoenix will have Kevin Durant on the court this time, providing NBA fans with one last holiday gift in watching two of the game's all-time greats facing off.

People who find these NBA spreads attractive, would like to try betting on the NBA, and do not already have a DraftKings account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo, which does not require a promo code, offers new users $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $5.

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo is one of several sportsbook promotions being offered for the NBA's Christmas Day slate. Another is DraftKings' King of the Court promo, which is giving out $2 million in bonus bets only on Christmas Day. This promo is available for both new and existing users.

The DraftKings welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to bet a little and win a lot. However the bonus is not unique in the industry; other online sportsbooks offer similar welcome promotions, and not all are tied to winning the initial bet in order to receive the bonus.

Spurs at Knicks

Tip-off time Noon ET

Noon ET Point spread Knicks -9

Knicks -9 Money line Knicks -395, Spurs +310

Knicks -395, Spurs +310 Total 223.5

Picks and more to know

The teams split their two meetings last season, with each winning at home. New York rolled past San Antonio 126-105 at Madison Square Garden as Jalen Brunson led all players with 25 points. The 28-year-old point guard is second on the Knicks this campaign with an average of 24.6 points after being limited to 12 in Monday's 139-125 home win over the Toronto Raptors, while center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team (24.7) following a 31-point performance. Towns, who is first in the NBA with 13.9 rebounds per game in his first season with the club, grabbed 10 against Toronto to complete his double-double.

New York, which is seeking its fifth consecutive win, is no stranger to Christmas Day as it has played the most games in the league (56) on the holiday. The team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 129-122 at home last year but owns just a 24-32 record on Dec. 25. The Spurs haven't played on Christmas since 2016, when they improved to 5-6 with a 119-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

San Antonio is guided by center Victor Wembanyama, who scored a team-high 26 points in Monday's 111-106 loss at Philadelphia and is averaging 24.8 this season. The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year added eight blocks to raise his league-leading average to four per contest after becoming the second rookie in NBA history to rank first in blocks per game (3.6) and total blocks (254) last season. Wembanyama recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and one block in his visit to New York last campaign.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in over 60% of simulations in this matchup.

Timberwolves at Mavericks

Tip-off time 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Point spread Mavericks -5

Mavericks -5 Money line Mavericks -205, Timberwolves +170

Mavericks -205, Timberwolves +170 Total 221

Picks and more to know

The Mavericks and Timberwolves are meeting for the second time this season after Dallas posted a 120-114 victory at Minnesota on Oct. 29. Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 35 points in that contest and Luka Doncic added 24. The 25-year-old Doncic, who is fifth in the NBA with an average of 28.9 points, returned from a two-game absence due to a heel injury and led all players with 27 in Dallas' 132-108 home triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Irving added 20 points in that contest and is averaging 23.4 for the Mavericks, who are 4-3 on Christmas Day after beating the Suns 128-114 in Phoenix last year. Minnesota's last appearance on the holiday came in 2017, when it evened its record at 1-1 with a 121-104 road triumph over the Lakers.

Anthony Edwards, who is averaging a team-best 25.3 points for the Timberwolves, led all players in the previous game against Dallas with 37 but was limited to 16 in Monday's 117-104 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Julius Randle scored 20 points in the first showdown with the Mavericks and is averaging 20 on the season after recording 19 versus the Hawks.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

76ers at Celtics

Tip-off time 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Point spread Celtics -8.5

Celtics -8.5 Money line Celtics -365, 76ers +286

Celtics -365, 76ers +286 Total 222

Picks and more to know

Boston, which dropped a 108-104 decision at Orlando on Monday, is hoping for a better performance than its previous one at home -- a 117-108 loss to Chicago last Thursday. Jayson Tatum, who is the Celtics' leading scorer with an average of 28.8 points, recorded a double-double in that contest with 31 points and 10 rebounds. The 26-year-old small forward did not play against the Magic due to an illness.

Philadelphia is coming off a 111-106 home victory against San Antonio on Monday. Tyrese Maxey overcame an illness to register a double-double with a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds while also dishing out eight assists. The 24-year-old point guard is averaging a team-leading 25.4 points. Meanwhile, 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid played despite a sinus fracture and scored nine points before being ejected in the second quarter due to a pair of technical fouls for arguing with an official.

Both teams have plenty of experience playing on Christmas Day. Boston is just 17-20 on the holiday but defeated the Lakers 126-115 in Los Angeles last year, while Philadelphia improved to 19-15 with a 119-113 road win over the Miami Heat in 2023.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 60% of simulations in this matchup.

Lakers at Warriors

Tip-off time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Point spread Warriors -4

Warriors -4 Money line Warriors -170, Lakers +142

Warriors -170, Lakers +142 Total 223.5

Picks and more to know

The Pacific Division rivals are meeting for the first time this season after the Warriors dominated the 2023-24 series, winning three of the four meetings. Their only loss came in the first matchup, a 145-144 home setback in double overtime. Star point guard Steph Curry is Golden State's scoring leader with an average of 21.8 points but recorded only 10 on 2-of-13 shooting in Monday's 111-105 home loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Los Angeles will be seeking a third straight road victory as it followed four consecutive losses away from home with a pair of triumphs over the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James ranks fourth in the NBA with nine assists per game following a triple-double (28 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) on Monday in a 117-114 home setback against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony Davis, who is fifth in the league boards with an 11.8 average, grabbed 10 and scored 19 points in the defeat.

The Lakers fell to 24-26 on Christmas Day with their home setback against Boston last year, while the Warriors dropped to 15-18 with a 120-114 loss in Denver.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in 60% of simulations in this matchup.

Nuggets at Suns

Tip-off time 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Point spread Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets -2.5 Money line Nuggets -143, Suns +121

Nuggets -143, Suns +121 Total 232.5

Picks and more to know

The Suns and Nuggets are wrapping up a home-and-home series after Denver rolled to a 117-90 victory on its own court on Monday. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic continued his superb season by leading all players with 32 points. The 29-year-old Serbian center is second in the league in both scoring (30.9 points) and assists (9.7) while ranking fourth in rebounds (12.5).

Kevin Durant, who is averaging a team-best 27.1 points this season, and Bradley Beal recorded 23 apiece Monday as Phoenix suffered its third straight loss. Devin Booker is second on the club at 25.1 points per contest but missed his second straight game on Monday with a left groin strain.

Both teams were in action on Christmas Day last year, with the Nuggets improving to 3-6 with their home victory against Golden State and the Suns falling to 12-9 with their loss to Dallas.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The DraftKings welcome promo comes with a few terms and conditions. First, you must be a new DraftKings customer who has never signed up for the platform anywhere. For example, if you previously signed up in Michigan, you wouldn't be eligible to sign up for a new account and claim the welcome bonus in Pennsylvania or any other state. You also must be at least 21 years old to sign up and claim the DraftKings promo.

In addition, the $150 in bonus bets will be credited in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens. All of the bonus bet tokens will expire seven days after reaching your account.

Lastly, bonus bets are not included in any returns or winnings, nor are they redeemable for cash, transferable or refundable.

Claiming DraftKings Sportsbook's welcome bonus

To claim the DraftKings welcome bonus of 150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, follow these quick steps we've laid out

Go to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or desktop site. Register for a new account. This includes creating a username and password, entering the last four digits of your SSN, and giving the site or app access to your location. Agree to the terms and conditions of the sportsbook. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first bet.

If your first bet wins, you will earn $150 in bonus bets.

Responsible gambling

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a Responsible Gaming Center where users can find resources and tools to help them avoid problem gambling. Those include deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, personalized stats to track wins and losses and the ability to take a break from DraftKings from three days to five years.

There are additional resources available too, such as: