Basketball season is in full swing and Tuesday night offers dozens of opportunities to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. There are 10 ranked college basketball teams in action, while the NBA schedule is headlined by Cavaliers vs. Knicks and Lakers vs. Magic. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Two teams jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference standings will square off at 7:30 p.m. ET when Cleveland hosts New York. The Knicks hold a one-game advantage over the Cavaliers for third place in the standings after Cleveland had its seven-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the Tuesday NBA odds at DraftKings.

Tuesday's nightcap features the Lakers hosting the Magic in a cross-conference battle at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is coming off a 111-89 loss to Boston on Sunday, as the Celtics secured a season sweep of the rivalry. The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites against the Magic, which is without Franz Wagner (ankle) and could be without Jalen Suggs (back), who is a game-time decision. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The top four teams in the country will be playing on Tuesday night, including No. 1 Duke at Notre Dame in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The Blue Devils have a quick turnaround following their most impressive win of the season, as they took down then-No. 1 Michigan on Saturday. They are 17.5-point road favorites against Notre Dame, which is near the bottom of the ACC standings.

No. 2 Arizona is also a double-digit favorite in the Tuesday college basketball odds at DraftKings, as the Wildcats are -10 at Baylor. They beat then-No. 2 Houston on Saturday after taking down then-No. 23 BYU on Wednesday. Baylor snapped a four-game losing streak with a 73-68 win over Arizona State on Saturday, and it is trying to win consecutive games for just the second time in 2026. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.