There is a loaded slate of basketball action on Monday, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins. No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 2 Houston headlines a pair of top-25 college basketball matchups, while the Pistons will host the Spurs at 7 p.m. ET in an NBA showdown. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

Detroit sits atop the Eastern Conference heading into Monday's showdown against San Antonio, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Spurs have the second-best record in the West behind defending NBA champion Oklahoma City, while the Pistons have won five straight and eight of their last nine games to open a 5.5-game lead over Boston in the East. Detroit is a 1-point home favorite in the Monday NBA odds at DraftKings, and the over/under is 230.5.

Monday's nightcap features the Rockets vs. Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET, as Houston tries to bounce back from a loss to New York on Saturday. The Rockets are in fourth place in the West, while Utah is near the bottom of the standings and has lost two straight games. Houston is a heavy -13.5 point favorite, with the over/under at 228.5. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Monday college basketball betting preview

There are two top-25 matchups on Monday night, starting with No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Louisville at 7 p.m. ET. The Cardinals have won six of their last seven games and are tied with the Tar Heels for sixth place in the ACC standings. North Carolina's Caleb Wilson is out with a hand injury, so Louisville is a 2.5-point road favorite in the Monday college basketball odds.

All eyes in the college basketball world will turn to No. 2 Houston at No. 8 Kansas at 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Arizona, while Kansas is coming off an 84-68 loss to Cincinnati. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite on Monday night, while the over/under is 138.5. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.