Football and basketball are staples of the holiday season and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on either and get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. There are a trio of college football bowl games today, highlighted by UNLV vs. Ohio in the Frisco Bowl at 9 p.m. ET, and there are also 14 games on the NBA schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday college football betting preview

Both UNLV and Ohio began the season with aspirations of winning their conference and possibly even making the College Football Playoff out of the Group of Five, but both teams came up a little bit short. The Rebels lost in the Mountain West Championship Game to Boise State for the third year in a row while Ohio missed a chance to defend its MAC title via tiebreaker. UNLV went 10-3 overall this season while Ohio went 8-4.

However, the Bobcats unexpectedly fired head coach Brian Smith with cause last week and John Hauser will take over as interim head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Mullen remains on the UNLV sideline and quarterback Anthony Colandrea announced he'll be sticking with the Rebels. The latest college football odds from DraftKings list UNLV as a 6.5-point favorite while the over/under is 66.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

We'll see 28 of the NBA's 30 teams in action tonight and the biggest matchup on the schedule will be San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET. These two heavyweights in the West played a thrilling matchup in the NBA Cup semifinals, with Victor Wembanyama returning from a calf injury that cost him nearly a month to lead the Spurs to a victory. This time around, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 on the road while the over/under is 233.5.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers for another crucial battle in the West. Phoenix is seventh in the conference at 15-13 on the season while Los Angeles is 19-8 overall and currently holds the fourth seed. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Suns as 5.5-point home favorites with Luka Doncic (leg) out and Austin Reaves (calf) questionable, while the over/under is 226.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.