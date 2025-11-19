A nine-game NBA schedule and two top-25 matchups in college basketball makes Wednesday an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. In the NBA, we'll get Cavaliers vs. Rockets at 7 p.m. ET. The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes UConn vs. Arizona and Illinois vs. Alabama. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

A pair of national championship contenders will go head-to-head in Storrs on Wednesday when the UConn Huskies host the Arizona Wildcats. Both programs are off to 4-0 starts on the season and have already put impressive wins on their resume. UConn beat BYU on a neutral court last Saturday and Arizona has neutral-court wins over Florida and UCLA on its resume.

The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list the Huskies as 5.5-point favorites at home and the over/under is 156.5. Then in the other ranked matchup on the college basketball schedule, Illinois is favored by 3.5 over Alabama in what is effectively a home game for the Fighting Illini at the United Center in Chicago. The over/under for that matchup is 182.5.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets are both top-three in their respective conferences and the two teams will go head-to-head on Wednesday. The Cavaliers will be at home but it's the Rockets that are favored by 1.5 while the over/under for that matchup is 233.5 points. DraftKings also offers two NBA boosts every Wednesday courtesy of the Shaq Pack.

In the final game of the night, the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Chicago Bulls for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff. The Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the Nuggets on Monday and are favored by 2.5 on the road while the over/under is 244.5 points.

