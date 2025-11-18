Whether you're betting the NBA, NHL, college basketball, or college football on Tuesday, use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA League Pass. It's a huge night, particularly in college hoops, where the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden will give us No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 17 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. ET and No. 5 Duke vs. No. 24 Kansas at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The Champions Classic has been a fixture on the college basketball schedule since 2011 and features the same four teams (Kentucky, Michigan State, Duke and Kansas) playing each other in rotation in a pair of games at Madison Square Garden. This year it will be the Kentucky Wildcats taking on the Michigan State Spartans in the first matchup, followed by the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Kansas Jayhawks.

All four teams are ranked at the moment, but Kentucky is favored by 5.5 over Michigan State while the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 153.5 points. Then in the second game of the doubleheader, Duke is favored by 10.5 over Kansas (who will be without superstar freshman Darryn Peterson), and the over/under is 150.5. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

With six games on the NBA schedule on Tuesday, you'll have your pick, but the two most storied franchises in the league will both be in action tonight. The Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, and Boston is favored by 10.5 points on the road while the over/under is 222.5.

Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Lakers as 12.5-point home favorites while the over/under is 238.5. LeBron James (back) is still out, but he has returned to practice and is expected to make his season debut soon. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.