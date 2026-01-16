With six games on the NBA schedule, Friday is another chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The two nationally-televised matchups in the NBA will be 76ers vs. Cavaliers and Rockets vs. Timberwolves, while the biggest matchup on the college basketball schedule is Kansas vs. Baylor. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers are both fighting for playoff positions in the Eastern Conference and they'll go head-to-head at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. This is the second game in a row that the two teams have matched up in Philadelphia and the Cavs beat the Sixers 133-107 on Wednesday. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the 2.5-point favorite while the over/under is 232.5.

Then the second game of Friday's nationally-televised NBA doubleheader will be the Houston Rockets hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are currently top six in the Western Conference and Anthony Edwards will return to the lineup after sitting out on Tuesday with a foot injury. Houston is favored by 4.5 and the over/under is currently 222.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Friday college basketball betting preview

There are only seven games total in college basketball on Friday and the most intriguing matchups come out of the Big East and Big 12, respectively. The Providence Friars will host the Creighton Bluejays for a 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Providence is 8-9 on the season with a 1-5 mark in Big East play while Creighton is 11-7 overall but 5-2 in the conference. Creighton is favored by 1.5 in that contest while the over/under is 162.5.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, the Kansas Jayhawks will host the Baylor Bears for a battle that could be crucial to both teams' seasons. Kansas is 12-5 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 while Baylor is 11-5 and has a 1-3 record in the league. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Kansas as the 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 155.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.