There are 11 games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA League Pass. Top matchups include Lakers vs. Spurs and Trail Blazers vs. Thunder, and there's also action in the NHL, college basketball and college football tonight. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

LeBron James (back) is out until at least mid-November, but Luka Doncic has helped carry the Lakers to a 6-2 start. Now they'll host the Spurs for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff on Wednesday, and San Antonio is off to a 5-1 start. Doncic was given a day off in the second game of a back-to-back on Monday and will be in action, as will Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. Both players are in the early running for NBA MVP, but it's Doncic, and the Lakers are favored by 2.5 at home with the over/under at 227.5.

Also at 10 p.m. ET, the undefeated Thunder will visit the Trail Blazers in another Western Conference matchup between teams with winning records. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Oklahoma City as a 4.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 230.5 points. DraftKings is also offering its Wednesday Shaq Pack, offering two NBA profit boost tokens to use on specific types of NBA bets courtesy of Hall of Famer and NBA commentator Shaquille O'Neal. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Wednesday college football betting preview

Both of the games on the Wednesday college football schedule will be Mid-American Conference clashes that kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Toledo (4-4, 2-2) hosts NIU (2-6, 1-3) in one matchup while Ball State (3-5, 2-2) hosts Kent State (3-5, 2-2) in the other.

The latest Week 11 college football odds from DraftKings list Toledo as a 14.5-point home favorite while the over/under for that matchup is 42.5 points. Then Ball State is a 2.5-point home favorite with the over/under at 47.5 in the other. DraftKings is also offering a 15% profit boost for any college football parlay, SGP or SGPx on Wednesday. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.