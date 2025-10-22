The 2025-26 NBA season is upon us and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA League Pass. The Wednesday NBA schedule features 12 games, including high-profile matchups like Knicks vs. Cavaliers and Mavericks vs. Spurs. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The NBA regular-season kicked off with a double-overtime thriller in Thunder vs. Rockets last night and then Stephen Curry delivered a dagger late in Lakers vs. Warriors. Now we'll have a full night of NBA action on Wednesday, including a battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference (Cavaliers vs. Knicks) and No. 1 overall picks Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg in Spurs vs. Mavericks.

Tipoff for New York vs. Cleveland is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and the Cavs are 1.5-point road favorites with the over/under at 228.5 in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings. Meanwhile, Dallas vs. San Antonio tips at 9:40 p.m. ET and the Mavs are 2.5-point home favorites over the Spurs with the over/under at 226.5. DraftKings is also offering the Shaq Pack, which gives users two profit boost tokens to use on a double-double parlay, NBA SGP or NBA SGPx. Get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass.

Wednesday NHL betting preview

There are also three games on the NHL schedule tonight and DraftKings is offering a 50% profit boost for an NHL SGP or NHL SGPx courtesy of Paul Bissonette. Devils vs. Wild starts at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be followed by Sabres vs. Red Wings at 7:40 p.m. ET and Flames vs. Canadiens at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list the Devils as -135 home favorites on the money line while the Wild are +114 underdogs. Then the Sabres are slight -112 favorites at home over the Red Wings (-108) and the Canadiens are -125 road favorites over the Flames (+105). Get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.