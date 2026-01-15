Right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport on Thursday to earn $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. It's a busy night of college basketball, including No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Washington State, while top NBA matchups include Pistons vs. Suns and Warriors vs. Knicks. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons are the top team in the Eastern Conference after a 28-10 start and on Thursday night, they'll host the Phoenix Suns for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The Suns are 24-16 on the season and currently sit seventh in the West, with Devin Booker leading a new-look unit after Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal departed. Detroit is favored by 6.5 at home while the over/under is 222.5.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors (22-19) will host the New York Knicks (25-15) for another cross-conference clash. The Warriors are 14-6 at home this season while the Knicks are 8-11 away from home. That's a driving force in Golden State being favored by 7.5 at home while the latest NBA odds from DraftKings also set the over/under at 226.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Thursday college basketball betting preview

There's an important matchup in the American Athletic Conference on Thursday with Florida Atlantic hosting Wichita State. The Owls are 11-6 overall this season and 3-1 in the AAC while the Shockers are 10-7 and have a 2-2 record in the conference. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list FAU as the 4.5-point home favorite and the over/under is 154.5.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, Washington State will host Gonzaga for a West Coast Conference matchup. The Cougars are 8-10 on the season and 3-2 in the WCC while the Bulldogs are 17-1 and have a 5-0 record in league play. Gonzaga is favored by 18.5 on the road while the over/under is 155.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.