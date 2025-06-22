The newest NBA champions will be crowned on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and if you're interested in placing wagers on this game, you may want to check out the DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $5 at -500 or longer odds. Game 7 of Pacers vs. Thunder is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City has won seven straight Game 7s at home, while Indiana is one win shy of its first NBA title in franchise history. If you're interested in using the DraftKings promo code, as well as other sportsbook promos and NBA betting for Game 7 of Thunder vs. Pacers, here's everything you need to know to claim the latest DraftKings bonus.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Preview

The Thunder couldn't win their third game in a row and finish the series in Indianapolis on Thursday as the Pacers put together a dominant showing with a 108-91 victory. The Pacers forced 21 turnovers and held MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a series-low 21 points. Pascal Siakam scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds, and Andrew Nembhard scored 17 points.

A big storyline heading into Game 6 was the health of Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton. He suffered a calf strain in Game 5, and while he played 34 minutes, he was largely ineffective, scoring just four points. He played 23 minutes in Game 6 and scored 14 points, which should make him and the Pacers feel good heading into Game 7.

The Pacers are 14-0 when scoring 110+ points in the 2025 NBA playoffs, but just 1-7 when scoring fewer than 110 points. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City is 10-2 at home this postseason and 18-2 after a loss this season.

The Thunder have been favored all series long, and that's still the same for Game 7. OKC is favored by 7 points and are -265 money line favorites, according to the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Gilgeous-Alexander is -205 to be named Finals MVP, and Siakam is next up at +370.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important to practice regardless of your experience level. DraftKings assists with that by offering tools resources for its users, such as time and wager limits and voluntary self-exclusion. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.