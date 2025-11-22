With cooler weather arriving and winter approaching, many are replacing their outdoor activities with warmer ones inside. Thus, the latest DraftKings promo code comes at an ideal time since it incentivizes you to kick your feet up and watch pro hoops. The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA League Pass. With NBA League Pass, you can watch every team and every player, regardless of your location. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's following the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant's journey with his newest team, or keeping up with Luka Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months.

2025-26 NBA storylines

Will any team reach 70 regular-season wins?

Last year saw OKC go 68-14, with the 68 victories topped by just four other teams in NBA history. Two of those teams -- the 1995-96 Bulls (72) and 2015-16 Warriors (73) -- reached the 70-win threshold, which is the holy grail of regular seasons success. The Thunder had the highest preseason win total at 62.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook, with -110 NBA odds for both the over and under.

Oklahoma City had a 11-4 record after 15 games last year en route to 68 wins, but it's off to a 14-1 start this year. Thus, many are playing the NBA futures market and wagering at +280 that the Thunder will reach the 70-win mark. Making this start even more impressive -- and the 70-win threshold even more intriguing -- is that All-NBA player, Jalen Williams (wrist) has yet to play a game for the team.

OKC isn't the only team that could challenge for 70 wins. Detroit got off to a 12-2 record, which puts it on pace for a 70-12 record. However, the dog days of the NBA season have yet to hit, and resting players will become more of a factor as the season progresses. But if one is looking for plus-money NBA props that would return huge payouts, betting a team to reach 70 wins is certainly an option.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full NBA League Pass promotion terms

