With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can claim three months of NBA League Pass free, plus $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. There is arguably no franchise in sports that has had the roller coaster experience of the Dallas Mavericks over the last 18 months. Dallas went from playing in the 2024 NBA Finals to trading their superstar the following season. Dallas then won the NBA lottery to draft Cooper Flagg, but less than a month into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison. Fading Dallas has been a strong sports betting strategy early this year. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's following the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant's journey with his newest team, or keeping up with Luka Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get free NBA League pass from DraftKings now:

2025-26 NBA storylines

Can the Thunder repeat?

Few sports are defined by dynasties quite like the NBA, whether it's Bill Russell's Celtics in the 1960s, Michael Jordan's Bulls in the 90s, Kobe and Shaq in the 2000s, or Stephen Curry's Warriors who followed, dynastic runs are often a part of the NBA's history. Given the amount of young talent and how dominant the Oklahoma City Thunder were last season to win the NBA title after a 68-14 regular season, could the Thunder be in the early stages of a dynasty?

The Thunder started the 2025-26 NBA season red-hot, showing no complacency after the group's first NBA crown. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making his claim for the unofficial status of the best player in the world, coming off winning his first NBA MVP last season after finishing top five in the voting in each of the prior two years. The 27-year-old superstar guard is on his way to taking the league over.

Chet Holmgren provides size for the Thunder, with complementary pieces around the court who just find a way to contribute exactly as Oklahoma City needs them to. The Thunder have arguably the best home-court advantage in the NBA, going 35-6 in Oklahoma City last year and winning their first six games at home this season in a raucous environment. Is all this enough for another NBA title run and possibly the league's next dynasty? Claim the offer at DraftKings here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager!