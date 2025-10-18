The 2025 NBA Opening Night doubleheader is perfect for taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three months free NBA League Pass. The new season will get underway on Tuesday, October 21 with the Thunder raising their championship banner in Oklahoma City before hosting the Rockets. The action then moves west to California as the Lakers host the Warriors. You can watch every out-of-market game for the first three months free with the latest NBA League Pass promo. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

No specific code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is exclusive to new users of the sportsbook, meaning you cannot have previously created an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $300 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is one-stop shopping for all basketball fans. It allows the ability to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Live local blackouts and nationally broadcast blackouts for games on traditional television services or streaming platforms do apply though. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's following the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant's journey with his newest team, or keeping up with Luka Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness nearly every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass promo terms and conditions

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months.

2025-26 NBA storylines

Will Giannis stay with the Bucks?

NBA fans are familiar with rumors swirling around the Bucks power forward, whose contract is up at the end of the 2025-26 season. The gossip mill has been working overtime heading into the season-opener with whispers the New York Knicks, among other suitors, may have inquired about him over the offseason. Antetokounmpo, for his part, has maintained that his top priority is winning another championship -- where that will take place, however, remains to be seen.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, recorded his ninth straight season being the Bucks leader in points per game in 2024-25. He averaged 30.4 points per game for a second season in a row, just below his career high of 31.1, which he hit in his 2022-23 campaign. He also ended last season with 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and a 60.1 field goal percentage.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Antetokounmpo at +180 odds to be the NBA points leader for the 2025-26 regular season. He is also listed at +1000 to be the first player in the regular season to record a 50-plus point game. He is +3000 to average 33 or more points per game, according to the latest NBA odds at DraftKings.

Full NBA League Pass promotion terms

Starting Monday, October 13 at 12:00 AM ET, new customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $300 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager!