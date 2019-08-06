Drake continues his NBA championship celebration at OVO Fest, performing with a giant Larry O'Brien Trophy

Drake may not have been part of the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship team, but no one tell him that. The rapper was along for the ride throughout the championship run and is still celebrating his favorite NBA team's accomplishment.

The Toronto native used his performances at OVO Fest, an annual hip-hop concert hosted by Drake in Toronto, to remind the crowd who currently holds the title of NBA champion, just in case anyone forgot.

Drake had a giant Larry OB made for #OvoFest2019 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjPMixo0Tg — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) August 6, 2019

On Monday, Drake took to the stage with a giant Larry O'Brien trophy replica. The trophy served as the perfect backdrop for OVO Fest, but the Raptors references did not stop there. Before Drake even appeared on stage, highlights of the Raptors' season played for the crowd to see. As the instrumentals to Drake's hit song "Trophies" played in the background, the rapper walked on stage holding a Larry O'Brien trophy.

Championship celebrations do not end when the confetti is cleaned up from the arena and Drake is proof of that. The celebratory tour lasts all offseason and into the start of next season, but for Drake it looks like the celebrations may last forever. Following the victory Drake released "The Best In The World Pack" to commemorate the occasion, with the championship trophy as the album cover art.