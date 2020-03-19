Drake honors Kobe Bryant at his home basketball court

Many athletes and celebrities paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the weeks following his tragic death back in January. Now, rapper Drake is joining that group in a slightly different fashion. In a post on his Instagram story, Drake showed off his in-home basketball court and wrote "My life for the next however long." In the video, you can see that Drake has a No. 8 and No. 24 near the custom scoreboard to honor Bryant.

Drake really put up Kobe numbers in his in home basketball court... 8 | 24 💜💛 Kobe legacy forever 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UsPfudUg0R — KOBE forever 🖤🐍 Raquel (@SOULbeautifulme) March 17, 2020

It's not surprising to see Drake paying tribute to the one of basketball's all-time greats -- he is a huge fan of the sport. Drake serves as an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors and can be seen sitting courtside at many Raptors home games, including in the postseason.

There have been murals around the world and several players have gotten tattoos to remember Bryant including LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a plane crash on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a Calabasas, California hillside. Bryant and the victims were honored at a memorial service that took place at the Staples Center last month.

Now every time that Drake takes the court, he can look over at the numbers as a tribute to Bryant. With the coronavirus keeping the majority of the population isolated, the court may get plenty of use in the weeks and months to come.