Drake honors Kobe Bryant at his home basketball court
Both of Bryant's numbers were shown at the rapper's court
Many athletes and celebrities paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the weeks following his tragic death back in January. Now, rapper Drake is joining that group in a slightly different fashion. In a post on his Instagram story, Drake showed off his in-home basketball court and wrote "My life for the next however long." In the video, you can see that Drake has a No. 8 and No. 24 near the custom scoreboard to honor Bryant.
It's not surprising to see Drake paying tribute to the one of basketball's all-time greats -- he is a huge fan of the sport. Drake serves as an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors and can be seen sitting courtside at many Raptors home games, including in the postseason.
There have been murals around the world and several players have gotten tattoos to remember Bryant including LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a plane crash on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a Calabasas, California hillside. Bryant and the victims were honored at a memorial service that took place at the Staples Center last month.
Now every time that Drake takes the court, he can look over at the numbers as a tribute to Bryant. With the coronavirus keeping the majority of the population isolated, the court may get plenty of use in the weeks and months to come.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
11 questions about the NBA shutdown
Things to know about a league in limbo
-
Thunder test negative for coronavirus
The Thunder managed to avoid the coronavirus after their postponed game against the Utah Jazz
-
Report: Sixers tested for coronavirus
More and more teams are playing it safe and testing their players for coronavirus
-
Teams, players pledge to pay arena staff
Without games or any events, arena and stadium staff would not be paid
-
How coronavirus will impact salary cap
We still have no idea just how badly this crisis will hurt the NBA's bottom line
-
NBA, NFL offer free access to old games
Fans will have access to basketball during the NBA's suspension even if it isn't new
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers