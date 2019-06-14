Drake releasing two new songs in celebration of Raptors winning 2019 NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history, and perhaps no one is happier than Drake.

In the aftermath of his favorite team's title, the Canadian rapper announced on Instagram that he'll be releasing two new songs on Friday to celebrate. The two songs appear to be called, "Omerta" and "Money In The Grave," the latter of which features Rick Ross. The album art, of course, is the Larry O'Brien trophy. Or, as Kawhi Leonard put it after the game, the "Larry O.B."

Named a "global ambassador" for the franchise back in 2013, Drake has become a courtside fixture at their home games over the years, and was more noticeable than ever during their championship run. He was so wrapped up in the outcome of the games that at one point during the Eastern Conference finals, he started massaging Raptors coach Nick Nurse's shoulders.

He didn't make the trip to Oakland to watch the title-clinching game in person, though, and this announcement may be why. It's hard to be flying across North America when you're busy cooking up new tracks to honor the Raptors.

That didn't stop some creative people on the internet from imagining if he were there.