Drake releasing two new songs in celebration of Raptors winning 2019 NBA Finals
Drake is a Raptors ambassador and a courtside fixture at their home games
The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history, and perhaps no one is happier than Drake.
In the aftermath of his favorite team's title, the Canadian rapper announced on Instagram that he'll be releasing two new songs on Friday to celebrate. The two songs appear to be called, "Omerta" and "Money In The Grave," the latter of which features Rick Ross. The album art, of course, is the Larry O'Brien trophy. Or, as Kawhi Leonard put it after the game, the "Larry O.B."
Named a "global ambassador" for the franchise back in 2013, Drake has become a courtside fixture at their home games over the years, and was more noticeable than ever during their championship run. He was so wrapped up in the outcome of the games that at one point during the Eastern Conference finals, he started massaging Raptors coach Nick Nurse's shoulders.
He didn't make the trip to Oakland to watch the title-clinching game in person, though, and this announcement may be why. It's hard to be flying across North America when you're busy cooking up new tracks to honor the Raptors.
That didn't stop some creative people on the internet from imagining if he were there.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Agent: Thompson tore ACL in left knee
Terrible news for Thompson, who will be a free agent this offseason
-
Report: Wizards to offer GM job to Ujiri
The Washington Wizards covet Masai Ujiri after he built a championship team with the Toronto...
-
Kawhi shares pre-season message to Lowry
The Raptors traded away Lowry's best friend, DeMar DeRozan
-
Kawhi, Raptors finish Dubs for NBA title
Leonard was named MVP to cap a story even Hollywood wouldn't believe
-
Twitter reacts to Raptors' first title
It was a historic night for the NBA and the city of Toronto
-
Raptors celebrate 2019 NBA Finals win
The Raptors made NBA history on Thursday night by knocking off the Warriors in Oakland