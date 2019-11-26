Drake taunts Joel Embiid after Sixers star is held scoreless against Raptors
Drake is at it again
Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake has never been afraid to be vocal when he's sitting courtside. So, it should come as no surprise that the rapper did some more taunting during Monday's game between the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Cameras caught Drake clapping at Sixers star big man Joel Embiid during a game in which Embiid did not score a point.
This certainly isn't the first time that Drake has trolled opposing players. During the 2019 postseason series between the Sixers and Raptors, Drake trolled Embiid as the big man walked off the court and said "I'll be back" for a Game 7 between the two teams.
Drake's prediction of course came true as the Sixers won Game 6 of that series before ultimately falling to the Raptors in Game 7, courtesy of Kawhi Leonard's shot that bounced on the rim four times. Toronto went on to win the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors, which secured the first NBA title in the franchise's history.
This time around, the Raptors again were able to get the best of the Sixers down the stretch in a 101-96 win. In the latest installment of the series between two of the best teams in the east, Embiid went 0-of-11 from the floor and grabbed 13 rebounds in 32 minutes.
It was the first time that Embiid has held to zero points in his NBA career. In addition, it was only the third time that he failed to score double-digit points.
Drake certainly has a knack for trolling the opposition and it's almost always a pretty hilarious thing to watch.
