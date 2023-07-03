Fred VanVleet said goodbye to the Raptors after being on the roster since 2016. The now-Houston Rockets guard wrote a message to the Toronto fanbase on Instagram, and a notable one decided to have a little bit of fun at the star's expense.

"My look alike...the love is forever thank you for your character and your contributions over the years the city will never forget!!!" wrote Canadian rapper Drake. "Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons……..I mean the Rockets."

VanVleet simply replied with one word: "relax"

VanVleet, 29, has come a long way since being undrafted in 2016, following a solid college career at Wichita State. That year, he earned his spot with the Raptors after joining their Summer League roster. He did not start a single game his first two years in the league, but he started 28 out of 64 in 2019 -- which was the year the Raptors won their first NBA championship.

He appeared in 69 games last season, all as a starter, and earned his first All-Star appearance. Now, VanVleet is ready to prove himself again.

"Words can't do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to a NBA CHAMPION, all-star, and a father of 3! I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would," VanVleet wrote on an Instagram post, the same one Drake commented on.

"We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I'm thankful for every second of it. To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way - THANK YOU"

VanVleet recently agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Rockets after hitting free agency. According to ESPN, that is the largest contract for any undrafted player in NBA history.

The Raptors replaced him by agreeing to a two-year, $26 million contract with free agent Dennis Schroder, who was previously with the Lakers.