Draymond Green calls out Damian Lillard for trolling Warriors with Melo comment
Lillard said 'good luck' to the champion Warriors if the Blazers acquire Carmelo Anthony
And now, another chapter in the Portland Trail Blazers' desperate quest to acquire Carmelo Anthony.
Recently, the Blazers have been heavily involved in trying to lure the disgruntled Knicks star to join their team. On Thursday, Damian Lillard went on to wish the Warriors "good luck" if the Blazers were successful in adding Melo.
This prompted Draymond Green to get involved in the drama:
The Warriors' outspoken All-Star reacted on Instagram by posting a screenshot of a notification he got about the quote. It should come as no surprise that Green wasn't shy about sharing his thoughts. He responded by putting up numerous crying laughing emojis in the caption before saying "give it a break @damianlillard."
The NBA offseason is so amazing.
