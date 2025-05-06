After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 7 on Sunday night, Dillon Brooks walked off the court without shaking hands. Warriors veteran Draymond Green didn't appreciate that, and he called out Brooks on his podcast.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," Green ripped Brooks for walking off the court immediately after the loss. Brooks played the role of a pest for the Rockets, and he even admitted to taking swipes at Steph Curry's injured hand.

After all that, Green said Brooks should have remained on the court and faced the Warriors after his defeat.

"You admitted you was trying to hurt Steph's hand, which is fine by me, bro," Green said. "... If you gonna be talking, if you're gonna be Mr. Big Bad Wolf, don't lose and then not face the music. Don't be that guy because, again, you lose a lot of respect for guys in that moment. That's who Dillon Brooks is. You a sucka, man."

Green then took it a step further and no one respects Brooks at all.

"Dillon Brooks couldn't come through in this series, in large part, because nobody on the court respects you," Green said.

The rivalry between Green and Brooks has really ignited over the last couple weeks, but it'll be on pause for a while now. Green and the Warriors must turn their attention to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in the second round.