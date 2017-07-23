Draymond Green, Conor McGregor trade Instagram blows over a Warriors jersey

When it comes to the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather debate, Draymond Green has made it loud and clear where he stands.

The Warriors All-Star forward responded to a photo of McGregor in a Warriors No. 23 jersey by posting the photo on Instagram with a caption that read: "We rocking with Floyd bro not you...take that off bruh."

We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

Draymond Green posted about Conor McGregor... and Conor clapped back. pic.twitter.com/yDvT9CkfIT — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2017

Draymond, who wears the same number seen by McGregor on social media, was happy to tell the MMA star to kick the can as a Mayweather supporter. But McGregor clapped back on his post by saying that the No. 23 jersey actually belonged to C.J. Watson, and suggesting that he "keep hustling and stay in school."

Mayweather and McGregor continued to chime in Draymond's comments, so be sure to check out the screengrab above.

Whether Draymond knew McGregor was rocking a Watson jersey and not his own is irrelevant; now we know Green is not a fan of McGregor and will undoubtedly be pulling for Mayweather in the epic showdown slated for Aug. 26.