Draymond Green fires back at Charles Barkley: 'If you're not going to punch me in my face ... then shut up'

Draymond Green isn't shying away from Charles Barkley's smoke any more than Green's mom is. After Barkley said "I want to punch [Green] in the face so bad" due to Green's temperament in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Green didn't even need the night to stew on Chuck's comments.

During his postgame press conference, the Warriors forward didn't mince words.

He's seen me a million times. If you feel that strongly about it then punch me in my face when you see me. If you're not going to punch me in my face when you see me then shut up. It's no different than somebody sitting behind a computer screen tweeting 'I'll knock you out' and you never see them in real life. Well he's seen me a bunch of times and he'll see me again this year. Punch me in the face when you see me or if not ... No one cares what you would've done. [You're] old and that is what it is so ... If you ain't going to punch me when you see me then stop talking about it.

Green was a nightmare for the Pelicans on Tuesday, scoring 20 points, notching 12 assists and coming up a rebound shy of his second straight triple-double. More than that, he had the crowd at Oracle losing its mind, taunting the Pelicans' bench every chance he got and generally being a nuisance. One of the more controversial moments of the night came on a double foul when he dragged Anthony Davis to the ground and the two got tangled up.

Needless to say, Barkley isn't going to punch Green in the face, because that's assault. Barkley is paid to talk and frankly, to make inflammatory statements like this. With that being said, Green evoking images of Barkley having Twitter fingers is a deep cut, given that Barkley said in February that social media is for "losers" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Barkley likely won't stop talking, especially if Green continues to make controversial plays in this series. Green could easily let his game do the talking for itself, but expecting him to not ruffle some feathers would be asking him to change his entire play-style. We'll see if Barkley has anything else to say Wednesday night, and the Pelicans and Warriors have two days off to let any more comments fester.