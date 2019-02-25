Draymond Green injury update: Ankle unlikely to sideline Warriors star for Monday's game against Hornets
Green left the Warriors' loss to the Rockets on Saturday night
The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another regular season loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, despite the fact that James Harden didn't play.
And that wasn't all. Their do-it-all forward Draymond Green left the game with an ankle injury after stepping on DeMarcus Cousins' foot -- though it took a while for head coach Steve Kerr to realize that Green was injured.
But after examining the replay of Green's injury, it didn't appear that he really rolled his ankle all that much. So it was little surprising when Kerr told reporters on Sunday evening that Green's ankle problem isn't serious, and he's listed as probable for the Warriors' matchup with the Hornets on Monday (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on). Additionally, Kerr said that Green was able to participate in a full practice on Sunday.
The Warriors will want to be especially cautious with Green considering he's one of their most important players and has also struggled with injuries this season. So the fact that he was already practicing and is expected to play on Monday is a sign that this ankle problem isn't a big deal at all.
And that's great news for the Warriors as they try to hold off the Nuggets for the top spot in the Western Conference.
