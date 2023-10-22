Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is questionable for the team's season-opening matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, according to head coach Steve Kerr (via ESPN's Kendra Andrews), due to an ankle sprain suffered prior to the start of training camp. The Warriors released an update on Green's status on Sunday:

"Warriors forward Draymond Green, who suffered a sprained left ankle during off-season workouts and missed all five of the team's preseason games, continues to make good progress. He has been cleared to begin practicing with the team (5-on-5) and his return to game action will be based on his continued progress as he works his way into game-like condition."

Green added that if he's not ready for Tuesday night, it won't be long until he's on the court.

"I do feel good," Green said, via ESPN. "I don't feel all the way 100% myself, but I'm getting there."

Green suffered the ankle injury during a pickup game in late September, as first reported by Jason Dumas of KRON4 and later confirmed by Green to Andscape's Marc J. Spears. At the time, Green said that he expected to miss at least a month with the injury, adding that he had "dodged a bullet."

After recovering from a serious back injury suffered during the 2021-22 campaign, Green played 73 games last season, earning a second team All-Defensive selection and leading the Warriors in assists, while logging his highest scoring average since 2017-18.

Draymond Green GS • PF • #23 PPG 8.5 RPG 7.2 APG 6.8 SPG 1.0 BPG .82 View Profile

There were rumors that Green might seek a change of scenery during this summer's unrestricted free agency, but instead he agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal to stay in Golden State.

"We're really excited to have Draymond back," Kerr said in early July. "He's been such a huge part of this decade run and, as he showed this past year, he still has plenty left in the tank. ... Given that he plays so well with Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], it was really a no-brainer to try to bring him back."

An injury before the official start of training camp wasn't ideal for the Warriors as they begin to acclimate offseason acquisition Chris Paul into the mix, but the organization is certainly taking a long-haul approach to this season, hoping that everyone is healthy and productive by the time the playoffs roll around.