Draymond Green injury update: Warriors forward upgraded to probable for Monday night against Hornets
Green left the Warriors' loss to the Rockets on Saturday night
The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another regular season loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, despite the fact that James Harden didn't play.
And that wasn't all. Their do-it-all forward Draymond Green left the game with an ankle injury after stepping on DeMarcus Cousins' foot -- though it took a while for head coach Steve Kerr to realize that Green was injured.
But after examining the replay of Green's injury, it didn't appear that he really rolled his ankle all that much. So it was little surprising when Kerr told reporters on Sunday evening that Green's ankle problem isn't serious, and he's listed as probable for the Warriors' matchup with the Hornets on Monday (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on). Additionally, Kerr said that Green was able to participate in a full practice on Sunday.
The Warriors will want to be especially cautious with Green considering he's one of their most important players and has also struggled with injuries this season. So the fact that he was already practicing and is expected to play on Monday is a sign that this ankle problem isn't a big deal at all.
And that's great news for the Warriors as they try to hold off the Nuggets for the top spot in the Western Conference.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
The NBA has a three-game slate on Sunday
-
Spurs vs. Knicks odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times.
-
2019 NBA Oscars: Dishing out awards
A drama-filled NBA season has led to plenty of brilliant performances on and off the court
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Nuggets
The Clippers look for a big win in their quest to hold on to a playoff spot
-
LeBron questions Lakers sense of urgency
James is concerned about his teammate's drive to make it to the postseason
-
Raptors vs. Magic odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Raptors vs. Magic 10,000 times.