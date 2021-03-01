The Golden State Warriors' trip down the California coast to play the Los Angeles Lakers didn't go to plan early on, and they trailed by 29 points at the halftime break. Unfortunately for them, the massive deficit wasn't the only thing that went wrong.

Star forward Draymond Green did not come out of the locker room for the second half, and was officially ruled out with a sprained ankle. Green suffered the injury late in the first half and initially tried to play through it, but was unable to do so.

With just under five minutes left in the second quarter, Green was running back in defensive transition and successfully contested a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope layup. But while he forced the miss, he ended up hurting himself upon landing. As you can see in the video below, he steps back and rolls his ankle on Caldwell-Pope's foot.

It was a good sign that Green was able to put some weight on it as he hobbled around trying to walk it off, but we'll have to wait for further information to know exactly how serious the sprain is, or how long Green might be out. A silver lining for him and the Warriors is that the All-Star break is coming up, so he'll be able to get an extended break either way.

Even if the sprain ends up being relatively minor, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Warriors hold him out of their last two games before the break. That way he could get nearly two full weeks off and hopefully come back as close to 100 percent as possible for the second half of the season.

Though he's scoring less than he has since he was a rookie, Green is in the midst of a resurgent season. He's the driving force behind the Warriors' elite defense, and has turned into a real hub on offense with the way he facilitates and gets others involved. The shorthanded Warriors are going to need him more than ever down the stretch.