Draymond Green injury update: Warriors star to miss several games with torn ligament in finger

When the Golden State Warriors lost both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to season-ending injuries during the Finals last season, that looked like rock bottom. Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets, and Thompson wouldn't play basketball until the 2020-21 season, but at least they had Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and received D'Angelo Russell on the other end of that Durant deal.

With those three, the Warriors would at least remain competitive through the 2019-20 season until Thompson returned and Golden State could regroup for the future. Unfortunately, from the opening tip of the season, the Warriors have been nothing but disastrous. A 1-4 start to the season is a tough pill to swallow, but couple that with losing Curry for at least three months after the star guard suffered a broken hand during the Warriors loss to the Phoenix Suns, and it's downright unbearable.

The bad news train doesn't seem to be slowing down for Golden State either. After the Warriors' latest loss to the San Antonio Spurs Friday night, Green told reporters that he hurt his finger, and the Warriors later confirmed it as a sprained left finger, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

"I hurt my finger," Green said via ESPN. "Ligament action. But it is what it is. It's pretty sore. I couldn't grip the ball the whole entire [game], probably since the second quarter, which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes and dribbling left with my right hand. I couldn't really grip the ball, so we'll see. Hopefully it will calm down a little bit overnight, but who knows?"

Green won't play against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and he is expected to miss the team's next few games, at least, as he has a torn ligament in his left index finger. according to Steve Kerr. The team will obviously be cautious in his return to action, and even with he returns to action, they will likely be conservative when it comes to his minutes.

"The one thing we won't do is run [Green] into the ground," Kerr said. "We have to maintain a good schedule with Draymond minutes-wise and games-wise. If he's banged up, we should make sure we take care of him."

The Warriors have already made it very clear that tanking is out of the question this season, even after losing Curry for a considerable amount of time, but with the latest injury to Green, one has to wonder where the Warriors go from here.