Draymond Green injury update: Warriors star to rejoin the lineup against the Timberwolves

After an extended stint on the sideline due to a sprained toe, Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green will return to game action on Monday night when the Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. Green, who hasn't played in a game since November 15, won't be on a minutes restriction.

Though he was eager to get back out on the floor, Green employed a patient approach to his return.

"I don't want to just get thrown back into a game, that is a little different pressure on the toe," Green said last week, via ESPN. "Just really ramping up now as opposed to hopping back in it. Just stick with the process and then try to jump some steps and then be back out."

In addition to missing multiple games due to the toe injury, Green was also suspended by the Warriors for their game against the Hawks last month for "conduct detrimental to the team" for the role he played in an on-court argument with Warriors forward Kevin Durant. Green reportedly dared Durant to leave in free agency, while also insulting him.

The Warriors obviously don't want to lose Durant in free agency next summer, and the decision to suspend Green was certainly made with that in mind. Green received the message and has said that he is ready to move forward from the incident.

"Kevin and I spoke. We're moving forward," Green said, via ESPN. "I think there's no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me and it doesn't work to my favor.

"I am going to live with that. Because it works in my favor to the good, as my résumé speaks, and this team's résumé speaks, more so than it doesn't. So I am never going to change who I am. I am going to approach the game the same way that I always do. And like I said, we will continue to move forward."

With Green set to return, the Warriors also have some other good news when it comes to injury issues, as center DeMarcus Cousins is making solid progress toward his return to on-court action following the Achilles tear he suffered last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

"DeMarcus is making some strides," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "He's looked a lot better to me the last couple of days. The intensity of his workouts -- we didn't do any scrimmage or anything today -- but he took part in every aspect of our practice... I do know he will fully take part in every practice that we have this week."

Reinforcements are on the way for the Warriors, who still have the best record in the Western Conference through 27 games despite their injury issues.