Draymond Green injury update: Warriors star to sit out next three games due to lingering toe sprain

It will be a few more days until we see Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green back out on the floor.

Green, who has been dealing with a lingering toe sprain, has been ruled out for the team's three remaining games on their current road trip, head coach Steve Kerr announced on Monday. He has already missed the Warriors' past eight games.

Green will miss Golden State's game against the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), followed by Wednesday's tilt against the Cavaliers in Cleveland and then against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Friday night.

"Draymond, it's just slow going," Kerr said of Green's return to action, via ESPN. "I think it's unlikely now that he will come back by the end of this trip. He's doing some straight-line movement and got some shots up today. He's feeling better, but it's just a really hard injury to heal."

Though he is eager to get back out on the floor, Green has been employing a patient approach.

"I don't want to just get thrown back into a game, that is a little different pressure on the toe," Green said. "Just really ramping up now as opposed to hopping back in it. Just stick with the process and then try to jump some steps and then be back out."

In addition to missing multiple games due to the toe injury, Green was also suspended by the Warriors for their previous game against the Hawks last month for "conduct detrimental to the team" for his role in an on-court argument with teammate Kevin Durant. Green reportedly dared Durant to leave in free agency, while also insulting him.

The Warriors obviously don't want to lose Durant in free agency next summer, and the decision to suspend Green was certainly made with that in mind. Green received the message, and has said that he is ready to move forward from the incident.

"Kevin and I spoke. We're moving forward," Green said. "I think there's no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me and it doesn't work to my favor."

Though Green is still sidelined, the Warriors do have some good news when it comes to injury issues, as center DeMarcus Cousins is making solid progress toward a post-Christmas return following the Achillies tear he suffered last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

"DeMarcus is making some strides," Kerr said. "He's looked a lot better to me the last couple of days. The intensity of his workouts -- we didn't do any scrimmage or anything today -- but he took part in every aspect of our practice... I do know he will fully take part in every practice that we have this week."

Ultimately, the Warriors will get major help once Green and Cousins get healthy. Until then, they'll continue to wait for both to get healthy.