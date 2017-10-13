Draymond Green laughs at the NBA's attempts to catch the Warriors

Draymond Green does not care who you are, what team you play for, or for any team that thinks its has a chance to catch up with the Warriors. To him, the Warriors are the greatest team in the NBA and it's not even close.

Green went through a series of interviews with GQ magazine, which wrote an excellent profile of him. It's classic Green featuring swearing, his unwavering confidence, and the low points he went through following the Warriors' NBA Finals loss in 2016. However, now that the Warriors have reclaimed their title, he doesn't think anybody can stop them. The mere thought of them trying makes him laugh.

"It's so funny sitting back and watching this s---," he starts, before pausing to pull his phone out of his jeans, looking through the Golden State Warriors' group chat. He wants to relay something that Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey had said in an interview, reacting to the Warriors' title. The team had texted it to each other: "They are not unbeatable. There have been bigger upsets in sports history. We are going to keep improving our roster. We are used to long odds. If Golden State makes the odds longer, we might up our risk profile and get even more aggressive. We have something up our sleeve." "What the f--- are you talking about?" he says to me. "They are really trying to rethink their whole strategy"—here he bumps a table repeatedly with his hand for emphasis, getting excited—"because teams know they don't have a f------ clue."

It's rare to see a player so openly admit to such confidence. The majority of champions will keep up, at least an appearance, of the possibility they can be taken down. The Warriors, however, know they're the best team in the NBA, feel completely unchallenged, and have no issues with letting the world know about it.

The NBA just had by far the craziest offseason in recent memory. Stars everywhere moved to new locations and that wasn't because of random chance or a lot of money entering the NBA at once like the previous offseason. This was the NBA as a whole deciding that they had to give Golden State its best shot. Green thinks that's funny.