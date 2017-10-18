Draymond Green leaves Warriors vs. Rockets early with a left knee strain
Draymond Green walked off the floor limping and rubbing his knee in the third quarter
Draymond Green left the Warriors' season opener against the Rockets with what appeared to be a knee injury. He walked off the floor limping and rubbing his knee after suffering the injury in the third quarter.
David Aldridge and Chris Haynes later confirmed that Green had a left knee strain and would not return.
Green suffered the injury late in the third quarter on a drive to the basket. As he drove in, Green tried to draw a foul on the play and came up limping. It seemed like a routine play, but there was contact, which is usually an encouraging sign considering how non-contract injuries always seem mean bad news.
Green leaving the game early is certainly a concern, but he walked off on his own power and without more information on the severity of the injury, there's no way to really speculate on the injury itself. Hopefully it's nothing serious.
The Warriors losing Green for an extended period of time would be a big loss to their defense. While Kevin Durant has taken more of a rim protector role for Golden State, Green is the primary anchor to the Warriors defense and won Defensive Player of the Year last season. Golden State might be known for their offense, but defense is what allows them to be as dominant as they are. Without Green it's hard to not see them taking a dip of some kind.
-
Fatigue, injuries foil Warriors
Golden State led by 17 on ring night, but they missed Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala in...
-
NBA opening night takeaways
Durant's shot is too late and the champs lose; Hayward's awful injury overshadowed Cleveland's...
-
Paul sits out crunch time of Houston win
Chris Paul sat out the fourth quarter of the Rockets win due to an apparent knee injury
-
LOOK: Durant's last-second shot too late
Durant couldn't quite get the shot off in time, and the Rockets prevailed
-
WATCH: Warriors' ring, banner ceremony
Golden State raised its second banner in three years. Now they start their run for another
-
Hayward's injury too much for Celtics
Hayward's injury left the Celtics shocked for a moment.
Add a Comment