Draymond Green leaves Warriors vs. Rockets early with a left knee strain

Draymond Green walked off the floor limping and rubbing his knee in the third quarter

Draymond Green left the Warriors' season opener against the Rockets with what appeared to be a knee injury. He walked off the floor limping and rubbing his knee after suffering the injury in the third quarter. 

David Aldridge and Chris Haynes later confirmed that Green had a left knee strain and would not return.

Green suffered the injury late in the third quarter on a drive to the basket. As he drove in, Green tried to draw a foul on the play and came up limping. It seemed like a routine play, but there was contact, which is usually an encouraging sign considering how non-contract injuries always seem mean bad news.

Green leaving the game early is certainly a concern, but he walked off on his own power and without more information on the severity of the injury, there's no way to really speculate on the injury itself. Hopefully it's nothing serious.

The Warriors losing Green for an extended period of time would be a big loss to their defense. While Kevin Durant has taken more of a rim protector role for Golden State, Green is the primary anchor to the Warriors defense and won Defensive Player of the Year last season. Golden State might be known for their offense, but defense is what allows them to be as dominant as they are. Without Green it's hard to not see them taking a dip of some kind. 

