Draymond Green not worried if Warriors finish second to Rockets in West standings

For the first time since 2014, a team is challenging the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. Golden State is currently the 2-seed and one game behind the Rockets, who have been absolutely torching the league with 17 straight wins. While Houston has proven to be a legit threat to finish first in the West, Draymond Green says he isn't worried about his Warriors playing a few more games on the road come playoff time.

"I guess you always want the No. 1 seed," Green said to reporters. "It is what it is -- you know we're not gonna spend the rest of the year trying to fight for the No. 1 seed. If that happens it happens, our goal is to get better each and every day. If we're getting better each and every day and we're at the top of our game at the right time I don't care where we playing. We'll be just fine so our goal is just to get better."

Last season, the Warriors lost a grand total of one game in the playoffs en route to an NBA championship, their second title in three years. Clearly playing home or away wasn't an issue then. They were a mere game away from sweeping the postseason, but Cleveland won once in the NBA Finals to kill that dream. This year, however, the West is a different beast. With the Rockets streaking, they're looking nigh on unbeatable. Having to go to the Toyota Center is hardly an enticing offer, but there's a good chance it becomes a reality for the Warriors.

With that being said, they're still the Warriors. They're still the team to beat in the West until someone else proves otherwise. The Rockets, however, are 2-1 this season against Golden State, clinching the season series. If they face the Green's Warriors in the postseason, whether they need it or not, the Warriors may want that home-court edge.