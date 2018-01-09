Draymond Green passed up wide-open layup and Steve Kerr could not believe it

The Golden State Warriors held off a late comeback attempt by the Denver Nuggets, winning 124-114. But even though they won by double digits, Steve Kerr will have a definite teaching moment after the game.

That's because the win could have been even easier. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors up by 12, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were out on the two-on-one fas tbreak. Curry, as he does, floated out to the 3-point line while Green powered the ball up the floor.

With Gary Harris not exactly challenging Green at the rim, the Warriors' forward could have had an easy finish. But instead of taking the dunk or layup, he kicked it out to Curry at the three-point line, which resulted in a missed 3-pointer.

Kerr lets us know what he think of this bad decision pic.twitter.com/RV3kkI2thF — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 9, 2018

Steve Kerr could not believe what he had just seen.

Kerr was dumbfounded.

In the end, the mistake didn't really affect the Warriors, but it's understandable why that kind of play would make Kerr upset.

Yes, it didn't hurt them this time, but going for the highlight reel play instead of the easy one has hurt the Warriors in the past. Remember Curry's ill-fated behind-the-back pass in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals? It's fun to show off, but Kerr won't want the Warriors getting into the habit of doing it late in games during the postseason.