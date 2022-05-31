The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are officially slated to face off when the 2022 NBA Finals get underway Thursday night. Prior to the Celtics defeating the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday, Warriors forward Draymond Green predicted that his team would be facing the Celtics in the NBA Finals before the Eastern Conference finals were even complete.

Heat center Udonis Haslem weighed in and stated that Green "broke the code" by predicting that the Celtics would come out on top in the series.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"Draymond broke the code," Haslem told Yahoo's Chris Haynes after the Heat's Game 6 win. "You ain't supposed to say some shit like that. That's disrespectful. He know better than that."

Clearly, Green wasn't too bothered by Haslem throwing some criticism his way following his bold proclamation.

"It was exciting to know that people pay that much attention to my words and what I say," Green told Marc J. Spears of Andscape in an interview. "Wow. They really watched what I had to say and that motivated them? I'm getting better at this motivational thing. That's great."

The Heat did fall short against the Celtics 100-96 in Game 7, so Green's prediction did come to fruition. However, when he made it, the Celtics held a 3-2 series lead over the Heat and the series was far from over.