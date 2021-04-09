We are now back to the "he said" portion of the "he said, she said," back-and-forth that Warriors forward Draymond Green and United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe have had for a little over a week over the topic of equitable pay in sports. Green responded to Rapinoe's criticism on Friday with the argument that they are actually both looking for the same end result.

For context, Rapinoe responded to Green's initial comments about the gender wage gap, in which he argued that women athletes focused too much on the pay disparity between men and women, and not enough on growing their sports in addition to saying he's tired of hearing "complaining". She said Green "showed his whole ass" with the comment. Green then gave the following lengthy response.

"She said it's unfortunate that that's (my) view. I think it's unfortunate that she thinks it's unfortunate that that's my view," Green told reporters Thursday. "At the end of the day, what Megan wants and what I want is the same thing. And if she believes that doing something a certain way gets her to the end goal, I'm all for that. And if I believe doing something a certain way gets to the end goal, I'm all for that.

"I'm not going to sit here and condemn her comments back to me ... I'm in full support of what she's doing to get to that end goal, because that's what I want to see happen," he continued.

Of course, given what Rapinoe's concern was to begin with, Green is kind of restating the obvious, and doesn't really move the conversation anywhere. The soccer player's issue was the disagreement itself, and her understanding is that the viewpoint that Green holds is not acceptable in achieving the goal that they're both purportedly striving for. Until that part of the disagreement is resolved, it's hard to imagine anything between these two being resolved anytime soon.