Monday marked the long-awaited return of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. However, Green's return was spoiled by the Memphis Grizzlies as they defeated the Warriors 116-107 despite being shorthanded in the matchup.

One of the biggest reasons for the Grizzlies' success was the play of rookie forward GG Jackson II. Jackson, who is the NBA's youngest player at just 19 years old, ended up scoring 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting while also securing six rebounds in the win.

Jackson certainly had some added motivation for the contest as he revealed to Green that he was actually uninvited from Steph Curry's camp in his younger days.

"[GG Jackson] waited for Steph at the half court line. He said, 'Man, I got uninvited from your camp.' Steph was like, 'I remember that.' I learned that it was very personal for GG," Green said on The Volume Sports.

Green added that Jackson should definitely be invited to Curry's camp this coming summer.

Jackson thrived off the bench for the Grizzlies as he connected on five of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He was one of six Memphis players that finished the game in double figures. Only Vince Williams Jr. (24 points) scored more than Jackson.