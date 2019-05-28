Draymond Green says he is coming for the neck of LeBron James' 14-year-old son on Instagram

Draymond Green won't be able to talk trash to LeBron James in this year's NBA Finals, but it appears he's making up for it by talking trash to James' 14-year-old son on Instagram.

James, who will not be in the Finals for the first time since 2010, announced this week that he's allowed his oldest son, LeBron Jr., to join the social media platform, upholding a promise he apparently made to Bronny back in 2016.

"Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG!" James wrote on Monday. "Told him three years ago the summer of 2019 I'd let ... him get one. Damn, time flies! ... Anyways, let's get (it) Bronny! P.S. Keep y'all hating a---s off his comments or we pulling up!"

But it didn't take long for the IG haters to surface. After Bronny dropped his first post, a picture of himself simply captioned, "Hey IG," fans were quick to notice a certain someone in the comments section.

"I'm at your f------ neck this summer G!!!" Green wrote on the post. "All gas."

Talk about an IG baptism by fire. We know Bronny is no stranger to the spotlight -- this is LeBron James' child, remember. But he's also only 14.

As is usually the case, not everyone was as obnoxious as Green. More than 900,000 people have already followed the "heir to the throne" on Instagram, and other big NBA names -- such as LeBron's freiend Carmelo Anthony -- have chimed in to welcome Bronny to social.